Ofoedu Gives Maccabi Tel Aviv Europa League Lifeline

Chikeluba Ofoedu bounced back from a niggling injury to score Maccabi Tel Aviv’s only goal in their Europa League 3rd round qualifying on Thursday night.

The pacy attacker was injured during the first leg UEFA Champions League defeat to CFR Cluj and went on to miss the second leg as they were sent packing from the Champions League.

After conceding two goals, one in each half, Ofoedu who came on at the start of the second half to put the home team on the scoresheet in the 84th minute when he latched on to a cross from Yonatan Cohen on the left and side-footed in to the net.

Ofoedu’s entrance had injected additional pace into Maccabi’s attack.

Maccabi had hoped for a better result going into the second leg but Chico’s goal was certainly a lifeline.

Chico was however not a happy man despite scoring as he tweeted afterwards;

“Certainly not the result we wanted losing 1-2 at home to Suduva of Lithuania.

“I scored our only goal but sad it was not enough to save the day.

All hopes not lost though as we will fight to the finish in the return leg next Thursday,” he concluded.