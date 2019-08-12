Nasarawa to Generate 1,000MW Electricity from Coal Deposit, Says Gov

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has announced that his administration is on the verge of finalizing arrangements with the General Electric (GE) to utilize the coal reserves in Obi Local Government Area of the state to generate 1,000 megawatts of electricity.

Governor Sule disclosed this last weekend when he flagged off the installation of solar powered streetlights in Obi, the headquarters of Obi Local Government Area.

He said that: “The power generation project will not just provide services to the people of Obi, it will also create a coal mine that will generate employment as well as other economic activities.

“My happiest day will come when the General Electric will start to use the coal deposits in Obi, with the four turbines that they are going to relocate from South Africa, to generate 1000megawatts that will power the entire state.”