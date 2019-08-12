‘Epe Will Emerge as Lagos’ Industrial Hub by 2023’

Hamid Ayodeji

The Epe division in Lagos State will be the largest and biggest industrial base in Lagos state by 2023, a chieftain of the All Progressive Party (APC) in the state, Lanre Razak has said.

He said this during a recent interview with journalists. Razak, pointed out that the development of Dangote oil refinery, the Free Trade Zone, higher institutions, large scale fertilizer industries and other industries coming up in the area would boost socio-economic development in Epe.

According to him, investments such as the Dangote refinery would help alleviate poverty and bring about job creation, whih he noted were major challenges in the area.

Razak explained, “Those of us in the Epe division are extremely elated, as the community is accommodating thousands of companies.

“These developments make us an important industry location in Nigeria with the oil refinery coming up in our division; thus our duty as a community is to prepare our people to receive these companies with open and kind hearts, avoiding all forms of crisis.

“Epe would have a fair share of industrial development with time, although it would not come without some pains which have been the struggle commuters and travellers are facing along Epe Ibeju-Lekki expressway, where the refinery was located.

“The heavy trucks plying through the routes daily are much; therefore, the damages on the road would be severe.”

Also, he called on the concerned indigenes and residents, who went on street protest recently at Epe, Ibeju Lekki to exercise patient, saying Lagos state government was working effortlessly to salvage the situation.

Razak further explained: “I am sure the government has listened to the plea and would address the situation accordingly.

“I can understand the pains and suffering motorists and indigenes are facing on the road, they should be rest assured that the government would provide a solution soon.”