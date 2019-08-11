Timi Frank: We Fabricated Lies to Sabotage Jonathan Govt

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Timi Frank Saturday disclosed how the leaders of the party fabricated lies in 2015 to sabotage the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

With the rising incidence of killing, violence and insecurity nationwide, Frank disclosed that Jonathan managed security challenges in the country better than the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He made the disclosure in a statement he issued Saturday, claiming that many lies were fabricated against Jonathan that made his re-election impossible.

He said unless Nigerians preferred to continue in pretence, Jonathan managed security challenge in the country well compared to what is being witnessed now under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He acknowledged that all Nigerians made a wrong choice of electing Buhari, though there were things the Jonathan administration should have done better.

He, therefore, called Nigerians “to beg former President Goodluck Jonathan for wrongly voting him out and sabotaging his government. I must confess that as an APC figure in 2015, we fabricated many lies against Jonathan.

“However, I have publicly apologised to him. Other Nigerians, especially the pastors, Imams, traditional rulers and other opinion leaders should beg for forgiveness too.

“It is obvious now that insecurity in our Nation has gone out of hand. The challenge was limited to a zone under Goodluck Jonathan but presently no state, including Buhari’s home state is secured.

“Under Jonathan, Fulani herdsmen were using stick. But they now carry AK 47. Under Jonathan, lives of Nigerians were more important despite the challenges but under Buhari, cows are more important than lives.

“There was democracy and rule of law under Jonathan. But it is now rule of force and impunity. Under Jonathan, National Assembly were active and working, but it is now a rubber stamp.

“Under Jonathan, Nigerians abroad were relocating back home but under Buhari Nigerians are running away. Under Jonathan Nigerians are respected all over the world but that has since gone under Buhari.

“Under Jonathan, Nigerians were crying in tears. But now Nigerians are crying in blood. Under Jonathan, there was freedom of speech, but that has long gone under the APC administration.

“Under Jonathan, poverty, hunger and unemployment were not as bad as it is today. Under Jonathan Nigeria was a United Nation but sentiments have taken over now. As it is now, all the institutions of government that were working well under Jonathan have all been blackmailed and politicised.”

On these grounds, Frank called on all Nigerians, who betrayed Jonathan to come out publicly and apologise to him, thereby appealing to Jonathan on behalf of Nigerians “to forgive Nigerians and bless the nation against the evils that have pervaded the land.”

He, also, urged all religious leaders, traditional rulers and all Nigerians who directly or indirectly worked against Jonathan’s government to ask for forgiveness before it is too late.

He added that Nigerians should ask the APC administration what happened to the $1 Billion ECA money removed to fight insecurity in Nigeria.

He equally charged all Nigerians “to support a peaceful revolution to take back Nigeria to the good old days from the hands “evil men in power.”