Sujimoto Boss Sijibomi Ogundele Celebrates

Today, Sijibomi Ogundele, founder and lead partner of Sujimoto Group of Companies, is living his dreams.

Except you know a little about his steady rise to fame, you might think his is another case of what sociologists would describe as ascribed status. No, his story is what can aptly be described as achieved status.

How? In the beginning, one of his secondary school teachers had written him off and proclaimed that he would never taste greatness in life because he considered him as too dumb and stubborn. Faced with this challenge, he had resolved to shame his teacher and proved his critics wrong.

Luck smiled on him when he launched his now soar-away company five years ago. In the short time that he came on the scene, he has tried to raise the bar in the real estate business.

Interestingly, the high-flying entrepreneur is set to mark the 5th anniversary of the company on September 19.

Already, a number of top personalities, trendsetters as well as high net-worth individuals have accepted to honour the invitation to the event. As disclosed the fifth year anniversary will be held in a beautiful event centre in Banana Island and would coincide with the launching of his new project.

The award-winning businessman’s sole objective is to redefine luxury in the Nigerian real estate industry and is gradually achieving his dreams.

In recognition of his rising profile, he now enjoys global recognition and collaborations, one of which is with the Fortune 100 Company, which is known to be the wealthiest non-royal family group of companies in the Middle East.

The young entrepreneur’s benevolence is phenomenal, as he has made generosity the pillar of his organization.

The ‘10000 Giving Back with Sujimoto’ was borne out of the need to reach out to the needy in society, focusing on physically challenged women, single mothers, widows and other under-privileged people . It is a major call to action on the Poverty Emancipation Programme (PEP) programme.