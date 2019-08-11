Lawan Asks Govts to Be Proactive in Tackling Perennial Flood Disasters

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, saturday urged government at all levels to be proactive in addressing the perennial menace of flood disasters across the country.

Lawan, also, urged governments at all levels “to deploy resources at their disposal to proactively tackle the recurrent menace of flood and other environmental disasters, so that Nigerians are no longer perennial victims of preventable disasters”.

He gave the charge in a condolence message to the people and government of Yobe State over the recent devastating flood disaster in Ngalda community in Fika Local Government Area.

He assured the flood victims of the concern of the Ninth National Assembly over their plight, adding that the National Assembly would be at the forefront of every effort deemed necessary to safeguard Nigerians against destructive environmental elements.

He equally assured the flood victims that the National Assembly would provide prompt and appropriate relief wherever disaster may unavoidably occur in the country.”

Lawan, who is in Saudi Arabia to perform this year’s hajj, said he shared the grief of all those affected by the disaster as well as in earlier ones in other places like Galadimawa in the Federal Capital Territory, which claimed the life of a senior civil servant; and in Lokoja, Kogi State.

He commended Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, for promptly responding to the report of the disaster by directing the State Environmental Management Agency to provide relief materials for the victims.

Lawan urged the relevant agencies of government at the federal level, development partners and other kind-hearted Nigerians to complement the efforts of the state and local governments in bringing succour to the affected Nigerians.