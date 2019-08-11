Kwara State First Lady, Olufolake Abdulrazak, Celebrates At 52

On May 29, her husband, Abdullahi Abdulrazak, had added another interesting chapter to his memoirs when he was sworn in as the governor of Kwara State, amidst wild jubilations.

Interestingly, less than three months after, the first family in Kwara State, again, had cause to celebrate when the beautiful First Lady, Olufolake, turned 52 in a blaze of glory.

Described as a pride of the nation in the diplomatic circle, she, however, marked the day low-key, typical of her Spartan lifestyle.

Aside from her long history of excellence in the diplomatic circle, Olufolake, also a fashionista, is the brains behind the popular Ajike People Support , a non-governmental organisation NGO, set up to raise consciousness and purposeful actions on issues affecting the survival, protection, participation and development of women, youths and children in particular, and humanity in general.

She is from the prominent Davies family in Lagos and her late father, Hezekiah Olufela Davies, was a trained journalist, prolific writer and author.

She rose to the position of the Minister/Head (Consular Education and Welfare Section, Nigeria High Commission, London a few years ago. Before then, she had been the Minister/Deputy Head Industry, Trade and Investment, Nigeria High Commission London in 2015.