Sowore Asks Court to Vacate Detention Order

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Detained convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Omoyele Sowore, has approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, for an order setting aside the ex parte order of the Court for his detention by the Department of State Service (DSS) for a period of 45 days.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo had in a ruling on Thursday in an exparte application, ordered Sowore’s detention for the said period to enable the DSS carry out and conclude its investigation of Sowore on allegations of instigating the public and seeking a change of the present administration through unconstitutiona neabsl.

But Sowore, in a Motion on Notice, brought pursuant to sections 6 (6) (B), 35 and 36(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, section 293 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 and under the jurisdiction of the Court, is asking the court to vacate the order on the grounds that the order was made in violation of his fundamental human rights.

The motion filed on August 9 by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, was predicated on 18 grounds and supported by a 24-paragraph affidavit deposed to by one Marshall Abubakar.

Part of the grounds are that, “The said order breached the fundamental right provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).