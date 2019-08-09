SAHCO Boosts Operations, Acquires New Equipment

The Skyway Aviation Handling Company PLC (SAHCO) has acquired a fleet of brand new baggage tow tractors. The company said the tow tractors, which have the capacity to convey up to 40 tonnes of baggage or cargo, is the best of its kind in aviation ground handling equipment in Nigeria.

The baggage tow trucks, which were manufactured in Germany combine comfort, safety and flexibility with the latest technology.

“It can convey up to 45 tonnes of baggage and cargo on a level ground and up to 40 tonnes on wet or hilly surfaces. Furthermore, the Baggage tow truck is equipped with tier four compliant engines, which is to significantly reduce emissions of particulate matter and Nitrogen to near zero level. This is to abide by the European environmental agency policy, while it was being produced thereby making it environmental friendly with little or no emission.

“In addition, the baggage tow tractor is very user friendly, prevents hernia and is very durable and rugged. Apart from SAHCO’s massive constant investment in trailblazing Ground Handling Equipment, it is also worthy of note that SAHCO’s team of engineers have manufactured various equipment with locally sourced materials some of which include fuel bowsers, toilet bowsers and baggage carts to further boost client satisfaction and to ensure speedy service delivery,” the company said.

SAHCO Plc said its investment in technology had resulted in excellent performance and has received a lot of accolades from various bodies across the world.