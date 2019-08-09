Iriji Mbaise to Hold Cultural Festival

All is set for the 2019 Iriji Mbaise Festival scheduled for Thursday August 15, 2019 at Mbaise Secondary School Playground, organizers of the event have announced.

The Special Guest of Honour would be His Excellency Rt. Hon. Chukwuemeka Ihedioha, Executive Governor of Imo State, who is a Culture Ambassador.

Iriji Mbaise Cultural Festival is a way the people express and promote their culture, translate the work in their hands in which all parts of the Social System work together for the benefit of mankind.

The cultural extravagant has enormous potentials to attract infrastructural development, huge socio-economic benefits, promoting tourism and local contents inform of crafts cultural and artistic talents as well as opening trade and commerce while building bridges with other emerging societies.

Chairman Central Working Committee 2019 Iriji Mbaise, Austin Onwubiko in a statement stated that the Yearly Festival celebrates the culture, unity and developmental strides of the three local governments that make up the Mbaise Nation.

“It is a way of expressing our custom, culture, tradition and values to the outside world”, Onwubiko stated.

This year’s focus is to ensure that we propagate and develop the rich cultural uniqueness of Mbaise People which could be exported.

According to Onwubiko, many side attractions have been developed to give glamour and intellectual spice to the festival. As a prelude to the event, Mbaise People’s Congress is holding a Colloquium on Wednesday August 14 with a theme “Financing the Mbaise University Project” while a rally to create awareness on the benefits of a Drug and Cultism Free Society is already in the roadmap.

Other cultural effects are traditional dances (Nkwa ji), locking and unlocking of the Yam ban (Ile Obaji), Mbaise Cuisine where different dishes will be showcased.