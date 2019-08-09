Glo Renews Sponsorships of Live Broadcast of EPL

Nigeria’s telecommunications pride, Globacom has renewed its sponsorship of the live broadcast of the world’s most exciting football league, the English Premier League (EPL), as the 2019/2020 football season kicks off this weekend.

With this renewal, Nigerian football fans who passionately follow the EPL will have the opportunity to relish every match and analysis in the new EPL season and follow all the 380 fixtures live from this weekend till May next year.

Speaking on the 2019/ 2020 EPL football season, Globacom assured football fans of endless enjoyment in the next nine months as the live broadcast of matches on frontline pay TV, DSTV kicks-off today with Glo as a key headline sponsor.

“Our sponsorship of live matches of the EPL dates back to the 2013/2014 season and football fans across the continent are assured of another interesting time in the 2019/2020 league season which kicks off on Friday,” Globacom said.

The company added that “the English Premier League, no doubt commands large following in Nigeria and across the African continent and we are very delighted to use it to connect to the passion point of Nigerians, irrespective of their network of choice. We’ll continue to use the sponsorship of the live broadcast of the EPL matches on DSTV to drive excitement among Nigerians for the next nine months.”

It also explained that “the broadcast of a highly competitive football league like the EPL affords Nigerian footballers and even fans to raise their game and be abreast of latest development in the round leather game.”

Globacom stated that its sponsorship of live football matches and other sporting activities previously across the African continent, since it rolled out services in 2003, is a demonstration of the company’s commitment to giving more value to its customers and the society at large.