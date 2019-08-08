Lagos Police to Investigate Alleged Extrajudicial Killing by Officer

Sunday Ehigiator

Lagos State Police Command Wednesday promised to investigate the alleged extrajudicial killing of one Ahmed Segun, who purportedly shot dead on Tuesday, August 6, by a mobile policeman on guard duty in a company in Ikotun, Lagos State.

According to the statement signed by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana: “On August, 6 2019, at about 9pm, the command received a distress call that some youths armed with dangerous weapons attacked a car stand at Council Area, Ikotun Road, Idimu, and about to set the building ablaze.

“Police teams from Idimu and neighboring police stations were mobilised to the scene. Reinforcements were also sent from the Rapid Response Squads (RRS). Preliminary investigation showed that the youth were reacting to the death of one of their own known as Ahmed Segun, aged 32 years old, purported to have been shot by a mobile policeman protecting the company.

“Eye witnesses stated that there was an argument that ensued between the mobile policeman and the deceased, which led to a physical confrontation. Some of the eye witnesses narrated that the deceased person and his friends made an attempt to forcefully gain access into the company but were resisted by the mobile policeman, which resulted into a fight and eventual shooting of the deceased person.

“The group is notorious for harassing people in the area. The whereabouts of the said mobile policeman is yet unknown. It is not also certain whether he is dead or alive. The Commissioner of Police Lagos State has ordered an in-depth investigation into the case.”