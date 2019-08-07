ETI Announces New Appointment

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the Lomé-based parent company of the Ecobank Group has announced the appointment of Nana Araba Abban as Group Consumer Banking Head with immediate effect. Abban will be a member of the Group Executive Committee and report directly to the Group Chief Executive Officer.

Abban is a Chartered Accountant (FCCA) with over 25 years’ experience in the Financial Services industry. During her career at Ecobank, Abban has held several senior positions including Group Head of Direct Banking, Head of Client Engagement and Senior Group Manager for Personal Banking.

Commenting on Nana’s appointment, ETI’s CEO, Ade Ayeyemi said- “We are happy to confirm Nana as Group Head, Consumer Banking. She has extensive experience in the consumer banking space in various areas.

Nana, who has been a senior member of the Consumer Banking team in the Group for some time will further grow our consumer business in line with our digital transformation agenda building on the successes we have had in the past. I convey hearty congratulations to Nana on this appointment.”