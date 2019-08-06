Several ATBU Students Feared Dead as Bridge Collapses 

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Unconfirmed number of students of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, (ATBU), Gubi campus, Bauchi are feared dead following the collapse of bridge in the University Monday night.

THISDAY checks revealed that the bridge linking the classes to the hostels collapsed as a result of Monday’s heavy rainfall. The tragic incident occured when students were returning to the hostels. Several of them were said to have been trapped.

A student of the University posted in his facebook account that, “We learnt that there was a sudden disaster which happened at ATBU, Gubi Campus, which affected many of our students, and there might be loss of lives. Please let’s pray for them, and anyone with relatives, brothers, sisters should make an enquiry about his or her well-being”.

Also, a student who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent that the disaster affected many students, though the number of casualty has not yet been confirmed at the time of this report.

A source at the University who pleaded anonymity confirmed the incident but assured that the management was assessing the situation and will make a public statement soon.

More details later…