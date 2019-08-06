Secure Nigeria from Killers, Kidnappers, Catholic Clerics Appeal to FG

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Catholic Bishops have advised the federal government to stop treating the issue of herdsmen’s killings and other crimes with levity, saying such disposition from the government is creating panic and fear among Nigerians.

They said it is sad that the government does not even have a clear pattern on how to secure the lives of the people and through which those perpetrating the acts can be apprehended and punished.

The Catholic Bishops also appealed to the federal government to halt the attempt to license and tax places of worship in the country, saying they suspected that the government has a hidden agenda about this proposed action.

The clergymen said these in a communique issued and read by the Metropolitan Bishop of Ibadan and the President of the Nigeria Catholic Conference, Ibadan Ecclestiastical Province, Gabriel Abegunrin, after their meeting at the Pope John Paul II, Pastoral Centre in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital on Tuesday.

The Catholic Bishops called on governments in the West African subregion to invest more in youth development to reduce crimes like illegal immigration, prostitution, kidnapping and other social menaces.

“When this insecurity started, it was in one corner of the country, but now it has gone round the geopolitical zones. What is government doing? If there is no security, there is no reason for government to exist.

“It is unfortunate that Nigerians wake up each day to lament woeful news of killings, lynching, kidnappings and brigandage in the country. Many people including priests have fallen victims to this tragically insecure environment.

“The lack of clear pattern of punishing crimes and lip service commitment to the protection of lives and property on the part of the federal government and security agencies have made many Nigerians live in fear day to day.

“There seems to be no end in sight especially with allegations of killings by Fulani herdsmen being left unattended to. Time is running out for Nigeria if the security is not improved. We call on governments, traditional and other civiI authorities to please save our country,” they begged.