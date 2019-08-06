Gunmen Kill Police Inspector, Snatch Rifle in Ondo

James Sowole in Akure

An inspector of police simply identified as Lasisi was yesterday killed by unknown gunmen at Ise Isua axis in Akoko South East Local Government area of Ondo State.

The assailant also carted away the rifle of the slain police officer, who was on surveillance duty due to the spate of kidnapping and robbery in the area.

A source said another police Sergeant who was with the late Inspector on duty narrowly escaped death.

The remains of the slain officer was said to have been deposited at Ipe Akoko General Hospital mortuary while police are combing the bush to arrest the hoodlums.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Ondo State Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, described the incident as very said.

Joseph said the police had begun investigation into the incident.