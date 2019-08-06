Ekiti to Recruit Graduates, Others as Primary School Teachers

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has commenced the process of recruiting holders of National Certificate of Education (NCE) and Graduate Teachers to teach public primary schools in the state.

A statement made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti yesterday by the Executive Chairman of SUBEB, Prof Francisca Aladejana, noted that the recruitment was sequel to the approval of the state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, that the board should fill vacancies in public primary schools in the state.

According to the statement, application forms would be distributed free of charge to applicants at the SUBEB headquarters in Okesha, Ado Ekiti on August 6 and 7, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

Emphasising that only applicants with verifiable credentials would be allowed to obtain application forms, the statement advised interested applicants with prerequisite qualifications to visit the SUBEB headquarters for their free forms which are to be submitted in person at the same venue on or before August 9, 2019, for processing.

It disclosed that the qualifying examination would hold on August 17, 2019, at Ado, Ikere, Ikole, Ido, Ijero and Ode-Ekiti, warning that SUBEB would not allow late submission of application forms.