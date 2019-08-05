Polaris Bank CEO Urges Employees to Embrace Technology

The Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank Limited, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, has charged the bank’s newly hired employees on the need to be professional in the discharge of their responsibilities as a key ingredient for a successful banking career.

He also stressed the need for them to embrace digital technology.

According to a statement, Abiru, gave this charge while speaking at the graduation ceremony of Polaris Graduate Intensive Training (PGIT), in Lagos at the weekend.

Addressing the new staff who were enrolled through the bank trainee program called, Polaris Graduate Intensive Training (PGIT), the Polaris Bank CEO pointed out that upholding professionalism in their respective assignments was the sure route to contributing to national and macro-economic development through their banking career.

“You have been trained to be professionals and leaders, who will make the difference in whatever area of the bank you are deployed to. You are undergoing today’s graduation not because we sought to do you a favour, but because you emerged successful from amongst thousands of Nigerians that sat for the same examination,” he said.

Continuing, Abiru noted that “The bank places a high premium on staff training and manpower development as a way of building an informed and competent work force to enable the employees excel in their assigned tasks.”

The Polaris Bank boss advised the new management trainees to be nimble and innovative, saying, “Giving the knowledge and experience of the resource persons that you interacted with during this last few weeks, I’m assured that you have acquired positive learnings and memories that would create the foundation of the career that you are about to start.”

Abiru added that: “The future of work is changing because we live in a fast-paced era, the bank of the future is therefore, one that harmonises the strength of its traditional background and combines it with the customer-centric model of the new players; it is one that shifts its focus from trading and wholesale banking to retail banking as this has proven to reduce costs.”

Earlier, Polaris Bank’s Head of Human Capital Management, Mr. Taiwo Olupeka, said 54 graduates were the first successful batch amongst the over 24,000 candidates who sat for the bank’s recruitment test.

Olupeka, described them as the ‘best of the best’ that emerged after a very rigorous exercise.

Speaking after she received her prize of excellence as the overall best graduating student of the PGIT Stream from the CEO, Miss Titilayo Fawunmi said the experience was very educative.