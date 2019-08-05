Ekiti Poly Tightens Security as Cattle Destroy N10m Farm

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, has begun the construction of perimeter fence as part of its stringent security measures to curb the invasion of the institution by herders.

The measures became necessary after the institution lost over N10 million farm products last year to the invasion of its premises by herders and their cattle.

According to the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Hephzibar Oladebeye: “This has been our problems from time immemorial. Last year, they destroyed over N10million worth of farm. It was very painful to us. We were agitated then and we held a meeting with the herders and security agencies.

“We are not going to drive them away, but we are commencing the perimeter fencing, so that their movement in and out of this school can be regulated. Again, you have to take permission before you can graze here.”

Meanwhile, the institution has paid part of the outstanding N350 million cooperative deduction and arrears of CONTISS 15 salary to workers in order to engender industrial harmony.

Dr. Oladebeye made these disclosures when he addressed a press conference to herald the combined 17th convocation ceremonies of the institution, which is slated to take place on Saturday, August 12, 2019.

According to Oladebeye, a total of 16,786 grandaunts would be conferred with National Diploma and Higher National Diploma honours during the occasion.

He also disclosed that the institution has signed Memoranda of Understanding with the Federal University, Oye Ekiti and Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, for the running of Bachelor Degrees of Engineering(B.Eng) and Education (B.Ed) in some courses.

Oladebeye appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to help the institution with finance, saying the institution want to embark on the construction of 3,000 capacity auditorium and the tarring of all deplorable roads, which would gulp the sum of N4.5 billion.

He said that the institution is presently undergoing accreditation by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for the running of Mass Communication; Arts and Designs Programmes.

“Apart from stabled academic calendar, all our moribund IGR ventures had been revamped to serve as alternative sources for revenue generation. We are also facilitating the takeoff of the proposed Ado -Poly micro finance bank, which is set to start work this month,” Oladebeye said.