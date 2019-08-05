276 Army Officers to Write Senior Staff Course Exams

A total of 276 Army officers are to write the 2019 qualifying examination for Senior Staff Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that army officers must pass the examination before attending the Senior Staff Course.

The examination is conducted by the Nigerian Army Training and Doctrine Command and is expected to last for a week.

The Examination President and of Commander TRACDOC, Maj. Gen. Abubakar Tarfa, said while addressing the candidates on Sunday at Jaji Military Cantonment in Kaduna State that the examinations was a key determinant to their progress in the Army.

“As you are aware, the SSCQE is a major prerequisite for you to attend the Senior Staff Course at the AFCSC here in Jaji or any of the subscribed Staff colleges oversees, hence the need for you to qualify requires no further emphasis.

“I believe that while majority of you are first attempters, others are attempting the examination for second and third time.

“The examination is an assessment of your present level of proficiency as well as determinant of your capabilities to undertake higher responsibilities that may be assigned to you in future,” Tarfa added.

The Examination President said that competent and dedicated members of the examination panel had put together “far and acceptable requirements and solutions for the examination.”

Tarfa therefore urged the officers to be serious and determined, so as to produce the best results.

He assured them of absolute integrity and understanding of members of the examination panel.

“There is no excuse for failure and I expect nothing short of 100 percent pass in this examination,” the commander said. He however warned that the Army has zero tolerance for examination malpractice, and reminded the candidates that Army headquarters policy allows a maximum of three attempts for each candidate to pass the examination.

“I urge you all, particularly those on second or last attempt, to put in your best in order to obtain the minimum marks required to qualify.

“I expect you have settled down to focus fully on the task at hand, I wish to congratulate you all on this golden opportunity to consolidate on your career,” Tarfa