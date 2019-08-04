Lagos Suspends Firm’s Licence over Indecent Advertisement

The Lagos State Government has suspended the practicing licence of an advertising firm, Provision Media System Limited over indecent advertisement around the Lekki-Ikoyi toll gate pending final investigation.

The firm’s suspension was disclosed in a statement the Lagos State Signage & Advertisement Agency (LASAA), Mr. Mobolaji Sanusi issued yesterday.

The statement said the unregistered mobile advertising truck which had no valid registration for 2019 was “illegally deployed in engaging in abysmally debasing projection of semi-nude women for several hours around the Lekki/Ikoyi toll gate.”

LASAA said a check on its records for the current year 2019 confirmed that the truck with Lagos State plate number APP713XL was not registered with the agency for the deplorable purpose for which it was deployed by the company on Saturday.

The statement said: “Without equivocation that, no outdoor mobile advert truck within the jurisdiction of our dear state is licensed to display such crass immorality of the calibre that the owners of this unregistered truck exhibited on our roads over the weekend.”

It warned that the state government Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had zero tolerance for any slightest attempt by anyone under whatever guise to debase the moral fabric of our dear state.

“Nobody/company can hide under the guise of engaging in outdoor advertising business to display obscenity that is antithetical to our cherished cultural and moral values.”

It added that the full weight of the law, as enshrined in the agency’s extant law, will be meted on the company owning this erring outdoor mobile truck after due investigations must have been concluded.

LASAA also assured members of the public that the agency would henceforth scrutinise activities of mobile trucks to forestall a recurrence of such an avoidable obscenity.

“The state will not in any ramification condone the use of outdoor advertisement structures, whether static or mobile, to perpetrate illegally obscene activities.