Buhari Orders Manhunt for Killers of Catholic Priest in Enugu

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja ordered a manhunt for the killers of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, the Priest of St. James Greater Parish Catholic Church, Ugbawka, Enugu State, who was shot dead by suspected herdsmen.

The president directed law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in their investigation and bring the perpetrators of the “horrific crime” to book.

Buhari expressed shock over the killing of the priest, saying the security agents must fish out the killers and bring them to justice.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said the president sent his condolences to the Catholic Church over the killing of Offu.

The statement also said the president commiserated with the government and people of Enugu State, the family of Offu, and members of the parish as well as all Christians.

According to the statement, Buhari described the killing of the priest as “barbaric and unwarranted,” assuring the Catholic Church and all Nigerians that the fight against “lawlessness and recklessness” would be intensified. He said security of lives and property will continue to top his priorities.

“The entire nation is shaken by the horrible assassination of this priest. The administration will continue to guarantee the freedom of religion and protect places of worship as well as the lives of citizens wherever they live,” the statement said.

It said the president called on all religious leaders to pray for peace, healing and security of the country.