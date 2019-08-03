Senate Will Work With Buhari to Achieve ‘The Next Level’ Assures Omo-Agege

Sylvester Idowu in Warri



Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege yesterday promised Nigerians that the ninth Senate would work with President Muhammadu Buhari to move the “Next Level Agenda” forward to the benefit of all.

He assured that with him as the Deputy President of the Senate and Senator Ahmad Lawan as the Senate President and all the Senators of the current assembly would ensure that President Buhari succeeded in meeting the expectations of Nigerians.

The Deputy President of the Senate gave the assurances on Thursday night as he got a “heroic welcome” to his country home, Orogun, in Ughelli North Local Government Area enroute Warri, Delta State.

It was his first time of coming home after his reelection as Delta Central senatorial district representative and subsequent election as Deputy Senate President of the 9th Senate.

Senator Omo-Agege was first received by APC loyalists and notable personalities who trooped out in large numbers at Osubi Airstrip, Warri as early as 9a.m.

Among the personalities who accompanied the Deputy Senate President at the Osubi Airport was the APC governorship candidate, Chief Great Ogboru.

From the airport, he was chauffeur-driven in a motorcade to his hometown amidst crowd cheering him, from where a carnival-like reception was held in his honour.

During the reception, he thanked members of his constituents for the support given for his reelection to represent the Delta Central District in the Senate and his subsequent emergence as the Deputy President of the Senate.

He also thanked President Buhari, all his colleagues in the Senate as well as all the governors across the country for making his emergence as the Deputy President of the Senate possible.

Senator Omo-Agege recalled that this was the first time a Senator from the Niger Delta would occupy the position and pledged not to let them down.

“I want to assure you that I will not let you down. You worked for my emergence as the Senator representing Delta Central and the entire Urhobo, the emergence of President Buhari during the last elections. We all will not disappoint you.

“You all played your part for our winning the elections, myself and President Buhari. You have fulfilled your part and President Buhari has fulfilled his by making me, one of your own, to occupy this coveted position”, he said.

The Deputy President of the Senate said President Buhari love Urhobos so much that he has also appointed another Urhobo man, Festus Keyamo as a Minister adding “why wouldn’t we be grateful to such a man.

Deputy Vice Chairman of Delta State All Progressive Congress (APC) Mr. Adelabu Bodjor praised President Buhari for his support to the party in the state especially with the emergence of their members occupying vantages positions in his cabinet.

He assured that the party will wax stronger and be positioned for the 2023 elections noting that the party will take over Delta State by then.

A Chieftain of the party, Chief Moses Odibo, who represented the state governorship candidate of the party, Chief Great Ogboru at the event allayed fears of any misunderstanding between the Deputy President of the Senate and Chief Ogboru.