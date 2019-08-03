Propak West Africa 2019 Holds in September

Organisers of Propak West Africa have advised companies planning to take part in the event to be mindful of limited spaces. The said in a statement that “Whilst organisers have confirmed a number of new brands to the show this year, visitors can expect to see a wide representation of brands from across the supply chains within the packaging, plastics, food-processing, labelling and printing industry. Among those already signed up are Afra Technical Concept, BOBST, GEA West Africa, Heidelberg, KHS, Neofyton, Sasol, Snetor, SkySat, Windmoeller & Hoelscher and many more. You can see the full exhibitor list online. Taking place 17 – 19 of September 2019 at the Landmark Centre in Lagos, there are less than two months to go until Propak West Africa 2019 opens its doors and organisers have announced their expectations for the event.

In 2018, Propak West Africa saw its previous records smashed with 4,265 attendees and over 2,000 SQM of exhibition space. With this year’s edition slowly approaching, organisers are expecting to welcome more than 4,500 senior industry professionals, with over 200 brands exhibiting. In addition, the overall size of the show has grown by a further 27% compared with 2018 to accommodate the increased interest to over 2,600 SQM. Exciting annual show features such as the Conference are set to take place again this year alongside the event itself. With daily sessions lined-up including a full day dedicated to discussions around sustainability and eco-friendly materials, attendees can expect to see some of the most pertinent issues affecting the industry tackled head-on over the three-day event. Propak West Africa will also be launching a new ‘Meet the Buyer’ scheme via a dedicated partnership with Naijalink, Nigeria’s leading market consulting company, specialising in connecting international companies with prospective buyers or partners across West Africa, as well as undertaking thorough research and business development advisory services.