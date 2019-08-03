Police Rescue One of the Abducted RCCG Pastors

The police in Ogun State on Saturday said that they had rescued one of the five pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) abducted Thursday on their way to the Ministers’ Conference at the Redemption Camp in Ogun state.

A statement by Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oeyemi, said the only woman among the RCCG officials had been rescued unhurt.

The statement read:

“The Ogun state police command wish to inform the general public that one of the kidnap victims Mrs Ibelegbo Chidinma the only woman amongst them has been rescued unhurt,” he said.

“The woman who is a Deaconess of The Redeem Christian church of God regained her freedom in the early hours of today 3rd of August 2019 and she is currently at the command’s headquarters in Abeokuta where arrangement is being made to take her to the Redemption Camp.

“Efforts is on top gear to rescue the remaining victims as the kidnappers who kept them in separate locations were changing their locations from time to time within the forest.

“The command hereby wish to assure members of the public that the remaining victims will soon be rescued.”

The five ministers of the church were abducted on Thursday on their way to Lagos from the eastern part of the country.

Police had on Friday identified the victims as Chidioze Eluwa, Chiemela Iroha, Okoro Ohowukwe, Ndubuizi Owuabueze, and Ibeleji Chidinma.