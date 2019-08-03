Olawepo-Hashim Challenges Middle-Belt Leaders to End Violence in Nigeria 

Nseobong Okon-Ekong



In the midst of prevailing insecurity all over the country, a call has gone out to leaders of the Middle-belt region, one of the most vulnerable parts, to pick up the challenge of proffering solutions to the spate of widespread violence in the country.

Businessman and former Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Trust, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim said that the Middle-Belt region remained the bridge for the unity of Nigeria, and should therefore continuously be at the forefront of facilitating national reconciliation towards the good governance of the country.

The entrepreneur who lately ran for the nation’s presidency stressed that Middle-Belt leaders did not have any reason to despair, despite travails of nationhood, as there were no triumphs without trials.

“The Middle-Belt is doing its best. We should continue to do this in the interest of our dear nation and for future generation,” Olawepo-Hashim said to the applause of the audience at the launch of the autobiography of Air Commodore Dan Suleiman, ‘My Testimony’ in Abuja.

He said Air Commodore Dan Suleiman, was an outstanding Middle-Belt figure, “he has been in the forefront of the fight for national unity, in utmost expression of his nationalism, and in the defence of national values.”

According to the political thinker, Dan Suleiman had been humble in and out of office, and had been exemplary as a beacon of hope for newer generations. “The foundation that the legend is setting up is one that will communicate his virtues and values. He is not arrogant. He is God-fearing and has been a fighter for democracy by severally putting his life on the line.”

Olawepo-Hashim noted that the political legend remained an epitome of excellence and of doggedness, but it is unfortunate that people of lower achievements were now rather being celebrated instead of living legends like Dan Suleiman.

The cerebral politician reiterated that; “We must not lose focus of the gains from the Middle-Belt despite provocations. We paid dearly for our national unity. We must continue to do this, because our task is not over yet. We remain a vehicle to unite the country.”

Echoing Olawepo-Hashim’s viewpoint, Dan Suleiman said the role of nation building is an onerous one, requiring all hands to be on deck. “The Middle-Belt has been playing the role of a mediator and cannot afford to shirk this responsibility”