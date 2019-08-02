ORS Brand Activation Lands Uyo, Enugu, Benin, Aba

Mary Nnah

Sequel to the highly successful brand activations in Sango-Ota in Ogun State, Ogbomoso in Oyo State and Ilorin in Kwara State, the leading hair product for women in Nigeria, ORS (formerly Organic Root Stimulator) has moved the activation to Enugu, Abia , Benin and Akwa Ibom states where it is engaging and training over 4,000 hairstylists.

The eastern region one activation rounded up at Amity Hotels, in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital recently coincided with the inauguration of newly elected executive committee members of the National Association of Hairdressers Barbers and Cosmetologists (NASHCO), Akwa Ibom chapter.

Addressing the hairstylists in Uyo, Mrs. Rosemary Ogundele, Senior Hair Educator for ORS said the brand is not just here to sell its’ products but use this engagement activation as its corporate social responsibility – CSR, which is tagged “Get Noticed, Get Confident’.

“Our aim is to help women build confidence through their looks and particularly through their hair. When a woman is noticed, she becomes more confident because of her looks. This is also our corporate social responsibility to the society by training these hairstylists across the nation”, she added.

Speaking further on the product, she said, “ORS is not a new product, it is a product that has been in existence for more than a decade within the Nigerian market. It is the only hair product infused with the highest grade of pure Olive Oil, which ensures moisture is infused into the hair. Clients are always impressed about our product range and usage is massive.”

On why the brand has changed from Organic Roots Stimulator, the ORS Senior Brand Educator said, “We found out that there were a lot of imitation in the market with different types of olive oil and because of that we have to change the name to ORS to be different from imitation.”

Ogundele stated that “ORS product range is suitable for any type of hair from relaxed hair to natural hair, ORS product is a one size fits all.”

The ORS brand which is fit for any type of hair such as relaxed and natural hair, is considered the best amongst hairstylists across Nigeria.

Addressing the participants, the National President of NASHCO Dr. (Mrs.) Betty Ishoka admonished members to take advantage of the ORS training opportunity and make good use of it.

“We rarely have this kind opportunity from hair brands but ORS has continued to show that it is not just interested in selling and creating awareness but support us with extensive training on product use. This means that ORS cares about our profession and wants to sustain it.”