Obaseki, Okowa, Obiano eulogise late Chief Onyema

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, his Delta and Anambra counterparts, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and Dr. Willy Obiano have paid glowing tributes to the life and times of late Chief Michael Chukwuka Onyema.

The governors joined other dignitaries at the funeral mass held in honour of late Chief Michael Onyema at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Mbosi, Ihiala, Anambra State, on Friday.

The Edo State Governor said late Chief Onyema left behind a great legacy which he urged the children to emulate and ensure that they contribute their quota to the development of society.

“You can tell from the attendance here that he was a great man and his children have done very well. The Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, is a very successful businessman. He is an accomplished entrepreneur, who is doing a lot for us in Edo State. His children have to represent him well and keep his legacy alive as the shoes he left are quite big.”

Anambra State Governor, Mr Willy Obiano, said late Chief Onyema left a great mark on the sands of time and urged guests at the funeral service not to grieve but to celebrate the late chief who lived a great life.

Obiano said, “This is a celebration of life. It is always our prayers as children to bury our parents at old age. Papa died well, took care of his children and had a good time. We believe he is in heaven praying for us. He has contributed his quota to make Anambra State the safest and one of the most peaceful places in Nigeria.”

The eldest son of the deceased and Chairman, Air Peace, Allen Onyema, thanked the guests for finding time to attend the funeral mass, stressing that his father was a religious man who showed love for the things of God and lived his life for the service of God and the Church.

Reflecting from the Bible book of Romans 14:12, the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, extolled the exemplary life of late Pa Onyema while urging the children to emulate the good life their late father lived.