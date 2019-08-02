Obaseki is Oshiomhole’s Target, Not Assembly, Edo Speaker Alleges

Osinbajo enumerates gains of AfCFTA for youths

Esther Oluku

Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Frank Okiye, has said that the current crisis rocking the state legislature was a smokescreen by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to eventually deny the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki of a second term.

This is coming as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has assured of more investment to boost creative talent among youths as part of measures to exploit the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) to create jobs and grow the economy.

Fielding questions from journalists Thursday on the crisis rocking the state legislature, the speaker said the planned takeover of the state Assembly by the Senate is capable of destabilising Edo State, adding that the Red Chamber should act as agents of peace and not merchants of crisis.

“The truth is that the Edo State Assembly and my office as the speaker are not the real targets of this crisis. The plot is actually aimed at Governor Obaseki and the endpoint is to stop him from getting a return ticket as governor next year.

“Comrade Oshiomhole is actually after Obaseki, the state Assembly was only a smokescreen to his plans. The idea now is to take over the house, destabilise the state and possibly impeach the governor. The Edo Peoples Movement that originated this crisis has boasted that they will ensure that the governor does not come back for the second tenure.”

He added that the threat to take over by the National Assembly was part of the grand plot of Oshiomhole.

Okiye said: “I have said it before on several occasions that we know who is beating the drum for them in the National Assembly. They have found themselves in the position of stooge to make it look like they cannot think outside the box, it’s unfortunate.”

He urged his aggrieved colleagues to come over to the Assembly and regularise their documents as lawmakers- elect.

The speaker said plenary activities are in full swing as lawmakers are considering bills, screening commissioners and aides and other legislative activities.

“We have been sitting as a parliament. I just drove out office after the plenary session. Lawmakers are going about their committee work. We just invited Commissioner for Works to appear before the House over a matter of public importance.

“The door is open for the remaining lawmaker-elect, they should come to Assembly, complete and regularize their documentation and they will be sworn in.

“The constitution says when the House is unable to sit, that means when it cannot perform the function it was supposed to perform. And this notification was supposed to be given or declared by the governor who will say that there is no one to clear my commissioners, oversee my legislative requests and so on. That was what the constitution contemplated, not the National Assembly sitting over a state Assembly as if we are a colony under them.

Meanwhile, Osinbajo has assured of more investment to boost creative talent among youths as part of measures to exploit the AfCFTA to create jobs and grow the economy.

Osinbajo, who was represented by Obaseki, gave the assurance at the end of a four-week training for 1,500 youth in the N-Creative programme, a part of the federal government’s National Social Investment Programme, in Benin City, Edo State.

He noted that the nation is investing in creative talent to make jobs available for youths and boost Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and economic growth, noting, “creativity is central to our government’s next level agenda, as it will help tell our success stories in digital ways, drive employment and tell our unique perception to the world.”

He added that the federal government would create enabling environment for local production of animations to make Nigeria a pioneer hub in Africa in view of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement.

“We intend to support the industry by exporting the services of young creative Nigerians and start to participate in global outsourcing market,” Osinbajo said.

He explained that for Nigeria to thrive, there was need to link creative minds and creative enterprise on a scale that will make significant impact in the national and global space, adding, “the N-Creative programme was designed to stimulate creative and innovative skills among young Nigerians in studio environment, animations and other relevant skills and link them to already established animators to produce educative and creative contents.

“We are building your capacity and investing in the basic tools you will need to succeed in the creative world. The idea is that some of you will end up as entrepreneurs while others will be absorbed into the industry.”