NAF Strengthens Ties with Bangladesh for Capacity Building in Pilot Training

Chiemelie Ezeobi

To strengthen the already existing ties with the Peoples’ Republic of Bangladesh, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has enhanced its capacity building drive in pilot training.

This was disclosed by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, while playing host to the Bangladesh Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Md. Shameem Ahsan, in his office at the Headquarters NAF, Abuja.

According to the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the

areas of collaboration to be explored include basic fighter pilot training, helicopter pilot training, research and development (R&D), and training of Aviation Medicine personnel as well as other relevant fields that would enhance service delivery.

While expressing delight to receive the ambassador in his office, Abubakar noted that Bangladesh has always been a friend of the NAF and has been providing training opportunities for selected NAF personnel for Junior and Senior Staff Courses as well as the National Defence Course.

He added that the NAF was willing to take the collaboration further so as to glean from Bangladesh’s experience in other areas including pilot training and R&D.

He equally observed that the NAF was willing to embark on faculty exchange programmes between the Air Force War College Makurdi and her counterparts in Bangladesh.

Additionally, the CAS noted that, due to the ongoing rapid expansion of the NAF Medical Services Branch to provide better healthcare services for its personnel, their families and host communities, the NAF had established a Reference Hospital in Bauchi and upgraded the NAF Hospitals in Port Harcourt and Lagos to Reference Hospitals, and was on the verge of commissioning a new Reference Hospital in Daura.

He said the service would therefore like to take advantage of opportunities in Bangladesh to bolster the capacity of its medical personnel to enable them more effectively man these facilities.

Responding, the Bangladesh Ambassador expressed his country’s readiness to further deepen the already existing cordial relationship between Nigeria and Bangladesh. He assured the CAS of the Bangladesh Government’s commitment to continue to collaborate with the NAF in all the areas of mutual interest.