Mr Chris Erhi Omoru (popularly called CEO by friends and colleagues), is the Managing Director, Mart Resources, a subsidiary of Midwestern Oil and Gas. He recently celebrated his birthday at Vigilant Home Orphanage Home, Lekki, donating food items and welfare materials to the children of the Home.

According to him, he is manifesting the virtue his late father inculcated into him: to care for the needy and the helpless, expressing great fulfilment in “reaching out”.