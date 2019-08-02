Ekiti SUBEB Moves to Redistribute Teachers for Efficiency

The Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) will soon commence a general redistribution of teachers in public primary schools across the state as part of efforts at improving efficiency and ensuring even distribution of teachers to public schools in the State.

The Chairman of the Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Fransisca Aladejana, made this known while receiving members of the State House of Assembly Committee on Education, Science and Technology on a familiarisation visit to her office in Ado-Ekiti.

Reiterating the commitment of the Fayemi-led administration to the provision of free qualitative basic education to all children of school age in the state, the SUBEB Chairman said that no school would lag behind in the development move of the present administration.

She solicited the support of the State House of Assembly for efforts of the Board to achieve its mandate of revitalising and repositioning the basic education sector in the state, stressing that all hands must be on deck towards ensuring the success of the ongoing reforms of the education sector.

Lamenting the abject neglect the Basic Education Sector suffered under the immediate past administration, Aladejana recalled that on assumption of office in October, 2018; the present administration inherited schools with dilapidated buildings adding that teachers’ morale was at its lowest ebb due to nonpayment of salaries and lack of training while school enrollment was abysmally low due to the inherited problems in the system.