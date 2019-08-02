Documentation of Historical Events Critical for National Cohesion

Oluchi Chibuzor

With the recent re-introduction of History in the education curriculum, stakeholders at the book launch in honour of the 18th Olota of Ota, Oba Timothy Dada who reigned from 1954-1992, said documentation of historical events in the country will enhance national cohesion to give proper perspective to the future generation.

The book titled, “Ota Awori Kingdom: Synopsis and Biography of Oba Timothy Dada”, unveiled recently in Lagos, gives a comprehensive history of Awori people and the achievement-filled reign of the revered monarch.

Speaking at the event, the Olota of Ota Ancient kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyemi Abdukabir Obalanlege, said, Yoruba culture respect elders, adding that facts of history documented crowned monarch of Aworis ascended the throne as early as 1621 when Egba Kingdom came into existence until 1832.

“Olota of Ota is not under Alake, though politically we are not strong but in Yoruba culture we must give respect to our elders”, he said, while imploring the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun to right the wrong.

However, the governo represented by his deputy, Mrs. Noimot Oyedele-Salako, enjoined all Aworis to savour the book and take steps to correct every anomaly in the clan saying that, people perish because of lack of knowledge.

The co-author and son of late Monarch, Gbolahan Dada, emphasised that the book is aimed at encouraging record keeping and archaeological memories in the country for peace and equality of Nigerians and black in general.

“This book is about the 38 years eventful reign of Oba Dada and the chronicles of Awori kingdom, so since history cannot die, I charge our people to study this 572 -page book in -depth to enable them know where they are coming from, (back dated from 1621), where they are and where they are going for the benefit of all,” he noted.

The book which was reviewed by Professor Tunde Babawale, represented by Dr. John Adenle, said the name Awori was a pathfinder as the Awori moved away from Ile-Ife and sank at Idumota, Lagos, representing their permanent settlement as was told by their father Oduduwa.

The book co-authored by former Senator Gbolahun Dada and Frank Akinola, a renowned journalist, witnessed a cultural performance by Egungun Ota Awori.