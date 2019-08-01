Ugwuanyi Appoints Ortuanya, South-east Governors Forum’s DG, As SSG

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State wednesday appointed the Director-General of South East Governors Forum (SEGF) Prof. Simon Ortuanya, as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Ugwuanyi announced the appointment during his consultative meeting with stakeholders of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area, held at the Government House, Enugu.

Ortuanya, a Professor of Law, Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), hails from Igbo-Etiti LGA.

The new SSG was a former Commissioner for Education in Enugu State.

He was also the former Associate Dean of Faculty of Law, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), and former Head of Department, Department of Private Law, ESUT.

Ortuanya obtained his Doctorate Degree in Law from Loyola University Chicago School of Law in the United States of America, while his Masters Degree in Law was from University of Lagos. His Bachelor’s Degree in Law was from the UNN. He is also a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.