Buratai to Officers: You Must Be Loyal to President, Constitution

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, wednesday demanded absolute loyalty of officers and men of the Nigerian Army to the president and the constitution, saying such a requirement is non-negotiable for military professionalism.

He charged personnel to remain apolitical and uphold the tenets of the military profession.

Buratai gave the charge in Abuja while declaring open the fifth edition of a three-day procurement seminar for commandants, bursars and administrative officers of command security schools with the theme ‘Enhancing the Capacity of Personnel for Efficient Procurement and Financial Management in Command Secondary Schools’.

He said officers must remain apolitical, take right actions and show commitment to work in order to ensure quality service delivery in the execution of their duties.

“We need to remain absolutely loyal to Mr. President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This is a non-negotiable part of our profession.

“Commanders at all levels must continue to provide requisite leadership and ensure that their personnel are continually reminded of the need to be apolitical and continue to uphold the tenets of military professionalism, ” he said.

On education, Buratai said the Nigerian Army had established 22 command secondary schools nationwide in the last four years to foster the educational needs of its personnel and the entire nation.

According to him, the importance of education and a conducive learning environment in Nigerian Army schools cannot be over-emphasised, hence the need for the administrators to be prudent with available resources in order to achieve the desired results.

“This seminar could not have come at a better time than now when there are renewed efforts to improve the state of infrastructure and internal financial accounting procedures in our command secondary schools across the country.

“The theme has been carefully chosen to reinforce and demonstrate my total commitment to training and manpower development as a sure means of increasing proficiency and productivity in the system,” he said.

The COAS added that the forum also provided an opportunity to the Nigerian Army to appraise its performances in the various military schools with a view to reinvigorating its effectiveness and enhance efficiency.

Earlier in his address, the Acting Director Procurement Army Headquarters, Brig. Gen. E.T. Essien, thanked the COAS for his commitment to training, guidance and support for the seminar.

He said the seminar aimed to broaden knowledge and capacity of officers and men of the Nigerian Army on procurement processes and financial procedures for improved productivity.

He added that the forum provided an opportunity for sharing of knowledge and ideas on procurement processes and procedures in line with the Public Procurement Act (PPA) 2007 and other extant procurement regulations.

At another event, the Army chief also said officers must improve on their attitude and approach to work in order to ensure quality service delivery.

“The future of the Nigerian Army depends on officers; officers’ position is a position of enormous responsibility. I urge you to remain loyal to constituted authority at all times,” Buratai, represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Anthony Bamidele Omozoje, said during a tour of the division.

The GOC was acquainted with issues of manpower, operations, logistics and administrative state of the division.