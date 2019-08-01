9mobile Partners Gravitas on Fibre Deployment Deal

9mobile has signed a business agreement with Gravitas, a property and infrastructure development company, to provide exclusive telecommunications services on Gracefield Island.

Gracefield Island will be a new integrated cosmopolitan smart city of 25,000 inhabitants initiated by Gravitas and built on purposely-reclaimed land within the fast-rising premium Lekki, Lagos shoreline.

The exclusive Island will offer world-class utilities and services for both residents and businesses who desire a more liveable and serene environment that offers them opportunity for increased comfort and productivity.

9mobile is partnering Gravitas as the exclusive telecoms service provider on Gracefield Island for the provision of a fibre backbone infrastructure and internet that enables world-class communications across fixed voice and data services including Triple play and Dual play. Other services to be provided through 9mobile’s fibre backbone infrastructure include Internet of Things (IoT), for security, surveillance, fleet tracking, smart home solutions, smart metering and intelligent utility.

Speaking during the agreement signing ceremony and tour of the Island in Lagos recently, Acting Managing Director of 9mobile, Stephane Beuvelet, affirmed the telco’s unwavering commitment to continue to be innovative in the development and provision of best-in-class solutions that enable Nigerian enterprises to thrive in a sustainable manner, earn optimal returns on investment and achieve their overall business objectives.

Beuvelet, who expressed delight at the new strategic partnership between 9mobile and Gravitas, commended the scope and quality of the project, and thanked Gravitas for entrusting 9mobile with the critical task of providing telecoms services on the Island.

Beuvelet said in a statement: “Thank you for the trust and confidence in our brand. We are excited about this opportunity to deliver best-in-class services for such a project which is clearly positioned to raise the bar in terms of world class living for Lagosians and Nigerians in general. 9mobile is renowned for our quality of service, so we will give you the best always in terms of fibre and mobile services.

“Our internet is the best in terms of latency right now in the country and we are happy to deploy these services as soon as possible in addition to our innovation. We will put in place a well-staffed 9mobile Experience Centre on the space you have provided for us on Gracefield Island to provide 24/7 sales and service support with backup from our Enterprise Support team.”

Responding, Managing Director/CEO of Gravitas, Olufemi Babalola, expressed happiness at the partnership with 9mobile, and commended the telco for its unflinching commitment to quality of service, innovation and customer service. He disclosed that the company carried out due diligence before deciding on the telecom firm as its preferred partner.

“We are excited that we are doing this. We were looking at other solutions with some other companies, then it came about that it’s going to be 9mobile. In dealing with 9mobile over the last few months, we have seen new and better ways of doing things,” Babalola stated.