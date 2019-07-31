Unknown Gunmen Kill Student of Rivers State University

• Wike queries VC over killing, tension in university

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Tension yesterday enveloped the Rivers State University, Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, following the killing of a final-year student of the institution on Monday.

There was shooting yesterday around the university and the adjoining Mile 3 area ostensibly in reaction to the killing.

Reacting to the incidents, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has issued a query to the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Blessing Didia, over reports of shooting within the school’s campus and complaints of ‘sorting’ within the university system.

On Monday, yet-to-be-identified gunmen shot and killed a final-year student of the university in what was seen as an attack by cultists.

The victim, who was identified as Prince Tuaka of the faculty of Agriculture, was shot in the head and he later died at a nearby hospital where he was rushed to for medical attention.

THISDAY gathered that the victim was shot in front of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) hostel within the school campus where he had allegedly gone to see a girlfriend.

Tuaka, said to be the only child of his parents, was suspected by some students to be a cultist.

According to a student who would not want to be named in the print, “The victim was shot in the head in front of NDDC hostel where he had gone to look for his girlfriend.

“He was the only child of the his parents, some of his friends that broke the news of his death to his mother said she could not bear to believe that her only son has been killed, he died at a nearby hospital after he was rushed for medical attention.”

The state Police Public relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni (DSP) confirmed the incident, adding that an investigation into the matter had begun.

He said “Yes I can confirm it; the incident happened on Monday, an investigation has been launched to ascertain and arrest the culprits.”

Meanwhile in reaction to the incident Wike has formally queried the Vice Chancellor of the university.

A statement from the state Government also said Wike also queried the vice chancellor over recent rampant complaints of ‘sorting’ within the university system.

Wike directed the vice chancellor to respond to the query in writing within 24 hours.