TCN Suspends PH Disco from Electricity Market

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has suspended and disconnected Port-Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) from the electricity market.

The suspension order was posted on TCN’s twitter handle @TCN _Nigeria yesterday, adding that the suspension took effect from yesterday.

TCN said that the suspension order followed default by PHDC in the Market Conditions/Market Participation Agreements.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) is currently on suspension and has also been disconnected from the electricity market.

The KEDCO was suspended on July 21.

In the last few weeks, similar suspension and disconnection orders had been issued against Kano, Enugu, Eko and Ikeja DISCOs over the same allegations of infraction of market rules.

TCN has, however, lifted the suspension on Enugu, Eko and Ikeja Discos after they complied with the market conditions/participation agreement.