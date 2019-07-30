Military Kills 10 ISWAP Fighters

•Five soldiers wounded

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) based in Baga, Borno State, yesterday battled 30 fighters of the Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP), killing 10, including four suicide bombers. They, however, lost a soldier while five other soldiers were wounded.

The firefight came barely 24 hours after the terrorist group, Boko Haram, killed 65 people during a funeral procession in a village near Maiduguri.

Twenty people were initially killed while dozens more died when they chased after the insurgents.

The attack prompted President Muhammadu Buhari to order immediate military action against the rampaging terrorists.

The insurgents numbering 30 attacked troops in Baga, at about 5.30a.m. but met stiff resistance from the military. Ten of the terrorists were decimated, including four suicide bombers.

Assorted arms and ammunition were also recovered from the fleeing insurgents.

Spokesman of MNJTF, Col. Timothy Antigha, said many of the terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds.

“What was meant to be a surprise dawn attack on multinational joint task force and national troops this morning became a nightmare for the ISWAP) as 10 of its terrorists met their waterloo in Baga.

“Specifically, at about 5.30 a.m. (Monday) morning, ISWAP terrorists numbering about 30 infested troops’ defensive locality. However, vigilant troops spotted their approach and promptly thwarted what could have been an audacious assault.

“In the process, 10 terrorists, including four suicide bombers, were neutralised. Others escaped with gunshot wounds as blood stained tracks were observed.

“Additionally, assorted arms and ammunition were impounded from other terrorists who fled in disarray. Unfortunately, a soldier paid the supreme price; while five others sustained varying degrees of injuries and have been evaluated for medical attention.

“It must be re-emphasised that the MNJTF acting cohesively with national forces will continue to pursue courses of action necessary for the achievement of its mandate in the Lake Chad Basin,” he said.