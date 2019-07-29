Troops Kill Five Bandits in Kaduna, Katsina, Rescue Two Kidnap Victims

Troops of the 1 Division of the Nigerian Army in ‘Operation Thunder Strike’ and ‘Operation Harbin Kunama III,’ have killed five suspected bandits and arrested four others in two separate operations in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 1 Division Nigerian Army, Col. Ezindu Idima, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Kaduna, the troops also rescued two kidnap victims.

The Army spokesman said the troops of the Operation Harbin Kunama III dislodged bandits’ camp at Dagu Village in Igabi LGA on July 24, following a credible information.

Idima said during the operation, two bandits were killed and one was arrested, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

He added that troops also rescued two kidnap victims — Yakubu Hamidu and Isa Saidu — around Makarfi Farm junction, also in Igabi LGA.

He also said two motorcycles belonging to the criminal elements were destroyed during an exchange of fire in that operation.

Also, the troops of Harbin Kunama III of the Nigerian Army in a joint operation with troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have intercepted and neutralised some notorious bandits and their collaborators in Katsina State.

A statement by Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 17 Brigade, Lt. Mohammad Yahaya, yesterday, said the clearance operation was carried out in collaboration with personnel of the Nigerian police.

Yahaya said that the clearance operation, which was aimed at destroying all bandits’ camps in Katsina State had yielded tremendous results.

He said that the troops conducted a cordon-and-search exercise, while acting on credible intelligence reports at Yar Santa village in Kankara LGA and its environs.

According to him, at the peak of the exercise, one Mr. Monday Chikwunka, 36, an indigene of Delta State alongside 16 other bandits specialised in rustling cows, killing and kidnapping of citizens were rounded-up.

“Preliminary interrogation and confessional statements by the suspects revealed that the gang are responsible for most criminal activities in the state and its localities.

“The ring leader, Monday Chikwunka, also served as medical aid of these criminals by providing medical assistance to the wounded bandits who sustain gunshot wounds and their families.

“He confessed treating the pregnant wife of one of the most notorious bandits, Dogo Nahallt who is still at large.

“The suspects have been handed over to the appropriate security agency for further investigation and prosecution,” he said.

Yahaya also disclosed that troops while on clearance operations, encountered a group of fleeing bandits and neutralised one of the criminals who tried to escape.

He said that many camps belonging to the bandits were destroyed and items which included two AK47 rifles, four AK47 Magazines and 10 rounds of 7.62 mm were recovered from the scene.

Other items recovered from them, he said, were six locally made Dane guns, one revolver pistol, one locally made revolver rifle, 20 mobile phones and two motorcycles.