FBN Holdings Holds Innovation Week

As part of its thought leadership agenda and continuous strategy to innovate, FBN Holdings Plc, one of the leading financial services Groups in West Africa, has announced its Group Innovation week. The week has been designed to provide opportunities for staff across the FBNHoldings Group to develop and sustain an innovative culture that will enhance its overall business performance.

The Group Innovation Week is billed to hold between 29 July – 2 August 2019, and would culminate with the launch of an innovation platform. Schedule of events include panel discussions with industry innovation thought leaders such as Gbenga Agboola, Co-Founder and CEO Flutterwave; Odunayo Eweniyi, Co-Founder and CEO Piggybank and Funlola Jide-Aribaloye, CEO Reliance HMO; a demo fair featuring tech giants Microsoft, Oracle and The Terragon Group; workshops and an open house at the FirstBank Digital Lab. The week-long event provides a platform for “Cultivating an Innovative Mindset” for staff to become familiar with internal structures and tools available to support an innovative culture.

According to the Group Managing Director, FBN Holdings Plc, Mr. U.K Eke, “There is a new emerging economy, driven by changes in technology, demographics and the environment. As a Group, we have taken the decision to welcome these changes and harness opportunities from serving our large base of customers by leveraging technology and pushing frontiers in an effort to extend our leadership in the market.

“The innovation week is therefore a platform to work as a Group and across the aisle as we seek creative ways of leading the change in the financial services sector across Middle Africa.”

Digital CEO to Host Africa Summit

Organisers of Digital CEO Africa Summit have announced the hosting of this year conference.

The first edition took place last Saturday in Lagos state, with a theme, “Tech: Transformation and the Future of Work and Industries.” The aim of the forum was to help individuals and organisations maintain global relevance and effectiveness at all levels within their country’s economy.

Other dates and locations scheduled for the event includes Port Harcourt, from Sunday 4th August, 2019; followed by the Ghana Edition in September, and then the South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda and Zambia Summits subsequently.

The conference is a platform where Chief Executives Officers (CEOs), young professionals, start-ups and SMEs connect to educate, empower, equip individuals and organisation on digital content, branding and marketing strategies.

The conference would feature master classes, case studies, roundtable panel discussions and enlightening sessions to be anchored by leading experts in global business strategy and digital transformation.

A statement made available to THISDAY and signed by the Co-founder, Samson Olatunde, stated that currently, 50 per cent of jobs require technology skills, adding that statistics have it that this number would increase over 77 percent in the next decade.

“This means that it is not out of place to continue to empower individuals to be digitally inclined and technologically efficient and this is what the Digital CEO Africa Summit seeks to achieve every year since 2016,” he said.

He added that the initiative had empowered thousands of individuals since inception with the goal to educate and empower 1,000,000 (1 Million) CEOs, young professionals, start-ups and SMEs across Africa countries, educating them with technology soft skills, and most importantly equipping them with latest tools and tech hubs for productivity and profitability in the digital to market revolution.

“A strategic hub for CEOs, captains of industry, career professionals and political leaders, the Digital CEO Africa Summit would aid our continent in taking her place in global development. It will also help entrepreneurs and businesses gain stronger productivity and digital influence, coupled with higher income power,” he stated.

On his part, the co-founder, Kwame Opoku, said: “Information and communication technologies (ICTs) have the potential to transform business and government in Africa, driving entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic growth”, adding that it is for this that the Digital CEO Academy was initiated.”