Alaibe Promises to Provide Jobs, Boost Bayelsa Economy 

The pioneer Chairman, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Chief Timi Alaibe, has promised to provide jobs for youths and improve the economy of Bayelsa State if elected governor of the oil- rich state.

Speaking during the submission of his nomination form on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja yesterday, Alaibe said he has the required experience and social network that can be exploited for the good of Bayelsa people.

Alaibe who was accompanied by top ranking members of the PDP to submit his form, said despite the unprecedented number of aspirants from the state, he was seeking the governorship with incomparable public and private sector credentials in terms of management of both human and financial resources.

He said: “I come with strong leadership skills. I come with private and public sectors experience. I have the political capital. I have the social network that would be exploited for the good of Bayelsa people. I have strong managerial character and ideas needed to continue from where Governor Seriake Dickson will stop. I have quality business strategies to provide jobs for the youth. I have the required experience in conflict resolution. These are indisputable facts.”

The former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) disclosed that having managed nine states with 145 local government areas while serving at the NDDC, Bayelsa, with only eight local government areas, will benefit from that experience.

He said: “Our governor has invested a lot in the development of the state such that the only way forward is to ensure that governance, after his exit, is not left in the hands of those who will neither keep pace with his vision nor take the state to a higher level.

“It is a rumour to assume that Governor Dickson has endorsed anybody. The governor has never said so. His aides have equal rights as others to seek nomination. If the governor is going to endorse anybody, it would be me,”

Alaibe thanked Dickson and the national leadership of the PDP for receiving him and others back to the party, adding that the PDP under Dickson has regained its pride of place in Bayelsa State.

He said further, “Bayelsa State is a PDP State. We will continue to pursue the ideals of the party as presently pursued by Dickson. He has invested in critical sectors of the state.”

Earlier, the Deputy National Chairman, PDP, Adeyemi Akinwumi assured that the party’s primaries will be conducted in a manner that will satisfy the yearnings of the people, especially the international community.

The National Organising Secretary, PDP, retired Col Austin Akobundu, expressed delight at the quality of aspirants for the governorship race in Bayelsa, adding that Bayelsa parades men and women of huge pedigree in leadership. “Timi Alaibe is one of them,” he added.