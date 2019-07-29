Abdulsalami Institute Canvasses Dialogue in Tackling Insecurity

The Abdulsalami Abubakar Institute for Peace and Sustainable Development on Monday called for dialogue and peaceful coexistence in addressing the country’s security challenges.

Former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) and chairman of the Institute, made this known in Minna while inaugurating a two-day Roundtable.

“This roundtable is the centre’s contribution to the search for solutions to some of the problems we are currently experiencing as a nation, particularly issues and matters around co-existence and security.

“Nigeria is going through a period of trial amidst growing tension and resentment all over the country.

“There is anger in the land and the voices of reason are drowning very rapidly,” he said.

Abubakar said that the situation in the country required people to live up to the people’s expectations.

He said that the outcome of the meeting would be made available to the federal and state governments as well as other institutions for consideration and action.

The former Head of State explained that the roundtable was not a mini National Conference or a forum to review the country’s constitution.

Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the chairman of the occasion, said that disintegration would not solve the country’s problems.

He said that the problems faced would only be resolved through dialogue.

“There can be no genuine military solution to conflicts except dialogue.

“We have to realise the vision of our founding fathers which is a prosperous and peaceful Nigeria,” he said.

Also, Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger, who was the special guest, said the challenges confronting the nation are surmountable but requires sincerity of stakeholders.

Bello, who was represented by Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the State Government, lauded the Institute for initiating the roundtable to move the country foward.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that dignitaries at the occasion include Alfred Diete Spiff, chairman Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council; Alhaji Umar Bahago, Emir of Minna; and Alhaji Najib Adamu, Emir of Kazaure.

Others include Gen. Alani Akirinnade (rtd), Gen. IBM Haruna (rtd), Prof. Balaji Akinyemi, Prof Ango Abdullahi, Prof Kingsley Moghalu, Mrs Josephine Anini and Ambassador Zubairu Dada, a ministerial nominee. (NAN)