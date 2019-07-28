Iheanacho Bags Brace in Pre-season Friendly

Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho bagged a brace in Leicester City’s 2-2 draw against Rotherham United in their pre-season friendly encounter at the AESSEAL Stadium yesterday. Iheanacho has now scored three goals in his last two friendly fixtures for the Foxes.

He ended his 10-month drought on Tuesday when he headed in the second goal of City’s 3-0 pre-season win over Cambridge.

The former Manchester City striker gave Leicester City the lead in the 12th minute slotting the ball beyond Daniel Iversen.

Carlton Morris equalised for Rotherham United in the 38th minute of the encounter.

Leicester pulled themselves back ahead in the 72nd minute after Iheanacho fired the ball into the net. Micheal Ihiekwe however equalised for the hosts for the second time in the game nine minutes from time after he was set up by Ben Wiles.