THT Holds Providers’ Forum, Assures of Timely Payment of Claims

Health Maintenance Organisation, Total Health Trust Limited (THT) has assured its healthcare providers that it will continue to prioritise the timely processing and payment of claims whilst charging the providers to continue practicing evidence based medicine.

The company disclosed this at its recent annual Providers’ Forum with this year edition focusing on sustaining the gains of health insurance in Nigeria.

The Forum, held in Lagos on Wednesday, challenged the over 400 delegates made up of Medical Directors, Hospital Administrators and HMO Officers of over 180 healthcare provider, clients and the general public to recognise and celebrate the successes and gains of health insurance in Nigeria in the last two decades. Without discountenancing the problems in the industry, the Forum inspired them to take a deliberate decision to play their respective roles in moving the industry to the next level.

Speakers at the Forum were Nick Zaranyika, Chief Executive Officer, THT; Gideon Anumba, Head, Provider Management, THT; Dr. Adeola Majiyagbe, General Manager, Medical Services, THT, Dr. Kunle Megbuwawon, Group Head, Commercial and Strategy, Mecure Healthcare Limited and Mr Kunle Adeyemi, the Chief Executive Officer of Crystal Specialist Hospital who delivered the keynote speech titled, ‘Staying Lean…from Surviving to Thriving’.

Zaranyika, who delivered the welcome address, said the company’s major investment in information technology space, through the roll out of a new administration platform, has yielded fruits.

“The first phase of our new administration system will be going live this weekend. Besides the administration system, we will continue to invest in other areas of our business. This year we commissioned a brand new technologically advanced call centre, which has resulted in greater efficiency in how we service you and our clients at large.

“We are excited by where our business is at the moment. As you would know we received the HMO of the Year Award for 2019, the 3rd time in 4 years we have received this prestigious honour of which we are immensely proud.

“To us, this is an indication that we are doing the right things, but we also recognise that there is always room for improvement and we continue to strive for this. Of course our success and winning awards would not be possible without your support,” he said.

Gideon, speaking on sustaining the gains of health insurance in Nigeria, said health insurance has continued to mobilise resources for the funding of healthcare which otherwise may not have been available for health. Citing claims paid by THT in the last five years totaling about N25 billion, he said THT in spite of the industry challenges, has continued to make strides with two main schemes – Managed Care (Capitation) and the Liberty Health Cover – which caters for the needs of different segments in the private sector.

The panel discussion segment which was anchored by Dr. Adeola Majiyagbe explored some of the challenges faced by the industry and proffered solutions. Sitting on the panel were Dr. Efunbo Dosekun (CEO Outreach Medical Services Limited), Prof (Sir) Akinloye Bamigboye (Medical Director and Founder, LouisMed Hospital, Lekki), Dr. Atinuke Uwajeh (Medical Director, Pediatric Partners Hospital, Victoria Island), Dr. Gloria Oluwafunmilayo Are (Clinical Administrator, Motayo Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos) and Dr. Adekunle Sonaike (Medical Director, P&G Medical Centre, Oko-Oba, Lagos).