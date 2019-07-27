Okowa, Adefarasin , Others Celebrate Chukwuka Monye  at 40 

By Azuka Ogujiuba

The political class and captains of industry gathered at the Civic Center, Victoria Island on Sunday to celebrate Chukwuka .C. Monye (CCM), on his 40th birthday.

Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, who was represented by the state’s Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah described Monye as “a proud son of Delta and a change agent”.

There were numerous messages about nation building at the event, given Monye’s passion for the youth and Nigeria as a whole.

Senior Pastor of House on the Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasin gave a charge to the youth, using Monye as a point of contact to recognise their role as generational change agents.

A number of dignitaries, family and friends who attended the event included Mr. Bimbo Ogunbanjo, Senator Mike Ajegbo, Chief Sunny Kuku, Mr. Ese Onosode, Mrs. Nimi Akinkugbe, Mr. Fela and Mrs. Tara Durotoye, Mrs. Ndidi Nwuneli, Honourable Onofiok Luke, Mr. Ugo Monye, Mr. Adebola Williams, Mr. Olu Jacobs, Ms. Joke Silva, Mr. Lanre Olusola, Mrs. Udo Okonjo, Mr. Toyin Subair, Ms. Osayi Allile, Mr. Akin Odumakinde and Mr. Gabriel Ogbechie.

It was also pleasant to see the excitement of current and former employees of Ciuci Consulting, the leading operations management company that Monye has led to become a significant player in the professional services sector. Members of the Delta Economic Summit Group (DESG), of which the celebrant is the Director General, were also well represented.

According to the veteran actress Ms. Joke Silva, the event “was innovative and simply an experience of heritage and class” and took on the personality of the celebrant who she called “a sage at 40”.