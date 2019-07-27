Fresh Episodes of Akpan & Oduma Coming Soon

A fresh season of Akpan & Oduma, one of the most-popular Nigerian comedy skit shows on YouTube and Satellite TV, would begin showing from Monday next week.

According to Wale Adenuga Jnr., producer of Akpan & Oduma, “There is never a dull moment when Akpan and his friend, Oduma, are involved. This new batch of episodes takes the duo through several situations and relevant issues which are currently trending across Nigeria. Akpan & Oduma is a unique show which is down-to-earth and relatable to a very wide audience. Each episode of this new season would debut on Mondays exclusively on our YouTube Channel – ‘waptvchannel’, and then the episode would be broadcast on wapTV’s many satellite TV platforms over the following week.”

Akpan & Oduma stars the two titular characters, in one of Nigeria’s first ever series of five-minute Comedy Skits, featuring regular supporting characters: Chief Olododo, Fyne Geh, Patoski and Sister Bridget; along with several guest appearances by prominent stand-up comedians, musicians, and actors from different parts of Nigeria.

The on-going season of the hilarious Akpan & Oduma is available to watch for free on the YouTube Channel named ‘wapTVChannel’; as well as several times daily on wapTV’s Satellite Network via DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 102, StarSat 189, PlayTV 275, TStv 223, and MyTV.