Think And Grow Rich, an African Perspective

The public presentation of Think And Grow Rich, African Perspective authored by Dr. Poly Emenike, a renowned businessman, philanthropist and author, recently provided a platform to proffer practical steps to navigate current economic challenges, writes Kasie Abone

At a time when the African economy is in distress and prosperity preachers dominate the airwaves with messages that success can be attained by strokes of miracles and goodluck if only one can sow seeds with faith, the launch of Think And Grow Rich, African Perspective provides a refreshing perspective that challenges such belief and opines that a positive mind combined with hardwork remains the only tried and tested route through which success can be attained.

Authored by Dr. Poly Emenike, Africa’s greatest apostle and master of Napoleon Hill’s success principles, in his world classical book on success, Think And Grow Rich, the public presentation of the book could not have come at a better time.

At the launch of the book which took place at Nigeria Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Lagos, the book reviewer, former Central Bank Governor and a professor of Economics at University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, described the book as ‘an African perspective of life transformational book’ and time of launch as “excellent.”

According to him “Africa is still caught up in a series of internal contradictions, with forces of progress and retrogression pulling in opposite directions. In a continent where echoes of corruption and bad leadership dominate the headlines and where prosperity preachers suffocate the airwaves with promises of “something for nothing” and prosperity based exclusively on good luck (that somehow God can serve one breakfast on bed), the book is a breath of fresh air.”

He noted that Napoleon Hill codified a set of 17 tested and tried principles as systematic body of knowledge that enabled thousands of people around the world to grow fabulously rich as the poster people of modern capitalism. 80 years after with the African rising finally with African perspective of the book he referred to as ‘source book of success.’

He described the illustrative African case studies of African success stories embedded in the book as a novel idea.

“For a continent where most people do not care about one’s source of livelihood but rather celebrate obscene display of wealth (including stolen wealth), the book presents a counter narrative with examples of the ‘other African.’

For the youths of Africa who constitute more than 60 per cent of the population, these case studies can be motivating role models for them.”

Also speaking, the chairman of the occasion, Mr. Emeka Okeke, who is the former Diamond Bank Managing Director, traced Emenike’s trajectory in life and how he applied the 17 success principles enshrined in Napoleon Hill’s book with only primary six certificate to achieve tremendous success in business and went ahead to surmount his academic deficiency by not only attaining great heights in the academia, but also rose to become an author of eight books.

In his remark, former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, who is also the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, while extolling Emenike’s virtues called on Nigerians to join hands in rebuilding the nation.

The author represents Africa’s foremost devotee of Napoleon Hill’s principles and an authority on the power of positive thinking. Emenike, who is the chairman of Neros Pharmaceuticals, a leading player in the pharmaceutical industry, was commisioned to write this book by Napoleon Hill Foundation, Wise, Virginia, USA during the posthumous birthday of Dr. Napoleon Hill in 2014, to write an African perspective of the classical book.

His qualification was based on the fact that he is the only African of note who practically applied Hill’s principles to achieve great success in his businesses.

In his speech at the public presentation of the book he said that the chief aim was to encourage individuals and corporates to have a clear cut vision-cum-purpose before mapping out strategies to accomplish them.

Being disciplined enough to not only read the book but carry out the instructions as provided would sure unlock the door to achieving whatever one sets out to achieve in life. But herein lies the challenge; according to Soludo, Nigerians nay Africans hardly read.

To ensure that the book achieves its intended objectives, Soludo advocates that he should take the book to the doorsteps of youths who truly aspire to be successful through workshops, seminars and lectures.

However, Soludo warned that such task would not be easy as he would be up against prosperity preachers who have inundated their audience with messages of goodluck and miracles without commensurate hardwork.

Each of the books chapters was embedded with formulae that would enable the reader follow set principles to achieve one’s heart desires. Also included were stories of some outstanding Africa models including Obi; lawyer and investment banker, Adebayo Ogunlesi; one of Forbes listed 100 most powerful women in the world, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala; Chairman of Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka; Chairman of Forte Oil, Femi Otedola; and Chairman of Heirs Holding, Tony Elumelu, etc. Their stories were aimed at motivating and inspiring African youths to step out boldly to achieve success.

“With experience as an entrepreneur, you don’t need huge capital to succeed in the business world. The most essential thing to have in your kitty is a definite desire and mental pictures of what to accomplish, and steps on how to achieve them; which must crystallise according to your strong will and faith in your abilities to achieve your defined mission.”

The occasion attracted notable personalities including former Chief of Air Staff, AVM A.D Bello (rtd); Nestoil Executive Director, Barr. Nnenna Azudialu-Obiejesi; the traditional ruler of Nnanka kingdom, leaders of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo and Aka Ikenga, and hosts of other notable personalities from government, business and corporate worlds.