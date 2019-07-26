Oyetola Congratulates Aregbesola

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has congratulated former Governor Rauf Aregbesola over his nomination as minister by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Adeniyi Adesina, the governor described the nomination of his predecessor as worthwhile.

While commending President Buhari for nominating Aregbesola, Governor Oyetola said the nation will gain immensely from the wealth of experience and the depth of knowledge that Aregbesola will bring to the table.

Oyetola said: “He is a man of ideas who will deliver in any ministry where he is posted. It is time for the nation to benefit from his large capacity to perform, which he demonstrated as a public servant in Lagos and Osun States.”

Aregbesola is one of the 43 ministerial nominees who are undergoing screening at the Senate.