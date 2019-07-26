Lawan Swears in Imo West Senator, as Senate Resumes Ministerial Screening

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, on Friday administered oath of office on Senator Benjamin Nwajumogu representing Imo West senatorial district.

Nwajumogu, a returning All Progressives Congress (APC), was earlier this week issued a Certificate of Return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in compliance with an Imo High Court order to that effect.

After swearing in the APC senator to complete the 109-man Senate, the upper chamber resumed the screening of the remaining 19 ministerial nominees with the former Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN) (Kebbi), being the first to be taken for the confirmation screening at 10.50 am.

The Senate had in the last 48 hours screened 24 out of the 43 names submitted to it for confirmation as ministers on Tuesday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Details later…